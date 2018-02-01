Pornhub Offering Philadelphia Lube to Grease Street Poles for Super Bowl

It all started with Philly police’s tweet ahead of the NFC final between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis a couple of weeks ago.
Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats. Cheers for #Foles! Jeers for #Poles! It's a long way down, baby. Celebrate responsibly! pic.twitter.com/mES5MpPTY4— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 22, 2018
Climbing signs, streetlights and other public poles to celebrate a home team victory is a thing in the City of Brotherly Love, but the police don't look kindly on it; hence the shortening. But their idea didn’t really work, as the Eagles faithful treated the slick cylinders as just a fun challenge following the Birds’ dismantling of the Vikes.
So the thoughtful folks at Pornhub came up with an awesome alternative: use a whopping 110 gallons of their lubricant instead.
.@PhillyPolice heard that you may be looking for an alternative to @Crisco for greasing up the poles this weekend — can we interest you in a few barrels of Pornhub lube? pic.twitter.com/VvK9UDci8k— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) January 31, 2018
The cops certainly appeared to have appreciated the joke.
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 31, 2018
Some of the local fans are clearly familiar with the product.
THIS STUFF AINT NO JOKE!!! I used some for my kids slip and slide, and he ended up sliding into the neighbors yard!— Fried Chicken Nugget (@McCartney_NFL) January 31, 2018
Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Stephania Farr added a Pornhub quote lost in the shuffle.
More on the 'barrels of lube' Pornhub has offered to Philly. Alas, this quote was cut: “We figured if we are able to successfully ‘grease the poles’ of thousands of Pornhub fans across the globe, why not help out the good people of Philly!” https://t.co/to3cCNScRV— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 31, 2018
Either way, the chances of Philly residents celebrating a Super Bowl win are slim to none: their guys are facing the greatest dynasty in history on the NFL, the mighty New England Patriots, headed by the coach-quarterback duo of Bill Belichik and Tom Brady. The big game is coming up this Sunday night.
