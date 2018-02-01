Russia to Insist on Review of IOC Powers - Parliament's Upper House Speaker

"Our country will fulfill all the requirements of the IOC, but after the 2018 Olympics, Russia, as one of the leading members of the Olympic movement, should take all measures to change such practice of international sport management, review the powers and capabilities of the IOC, so that decisions are made only on the basis of facts and evidence," Matvienko said as quoted by the Federation Council's press service.
She said all countries taking part in the Olympic movement should be represented in the IOC on the basis of rotation.
The IOC said it was disappointed with the CAS decision, as the court ignored "the proven existence of systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, which may have a serious impact on the fight against doping, adding that they may appeal the decision. In addition, the committee stressed that the CAS acquittal of the Russian athletes does not mean that they will be invited to Pyeongchang.
Russian athletes submitted their apeals to the court after the IOC Executive Board withdrew the medals won by athletes found guilty of doping usage at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and allowed only so-called "clean" athletes to participate in the forthcoming Winter Games under a neutral flag.
