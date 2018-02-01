Register
20:44 GMT +301 February 2018
    The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne

    Russia to Insist on Review of IOC Powers - Parliament's Upper House Speaker

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Sport
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will insist after the 2018 Olympic Games on changing the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) powers and on giving all Olympic movement countries the chance to become IOC members, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said Thursday.

    "Our country will fulfill all the requirements of the IOC, but after the 2018 Olympics, Russia, as one of the leading members of the Olympic movement, should take all measures to change such practice of international sport management, review the powers and capabilities of the IOC, so that decisions are made only on the basis of facts and evidence," Matvienko said as quoted by the Federation Council's press service.

    READ MORE: IOC Refuses to Comment on Non-Invitation of Clean Russian Athletes to Olympics

    She said all countries taking part in the Olympic movement should be represented in the IOC on the basis of rotation.

    Viktor An (Russia) during the men's 5000 meter relay semi-final heat at the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Dresden
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russian Athlete Victor An Outraged by IOC Not Providing Reason for Olympics Ban
    The speakers's statement comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeals of 28 Russian athletes, annulling the IOC's lifetime ban on their participation in the Olympic Games and reinstating their results at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Appeals by another 11 Russians were upheld partially, meaning that the life ban was reduced to the expulsion from only 2018 Winter Olympics.

    The IOC said it was disappointed with the CAS decision, as the court ignored "the proven existence of systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, which may have a serious impact on the fight against doping, adding that they may appeal the decision. In addition, the committee stressed that the CAS acquittal of the Russian athletes does not mean that they will be invited to Pyeongchang.

    READ MORE: IOC Registers 169 Russian Athletes for Participation in 2018 Olympics — ROC

    Russian athletes submitted their apeals to the court after the IOC Executive Board withdrew the medals won by athletes found guilty of doping usage at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and allowed only so-called "clean" athletes to participate in the forthcoming Winter Games under a neutral flag.

