Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has held a press conference after a meeting of the RPC’s governing board. The committee discussed the admission of Russian athletes on the conditions offered by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The Paralympic Games will be held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang on March 9-18. The IPC decided Monday to allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals after Russia was accused of doping violations. It has set up a special committee that will determine whether the Russians comply with its exceptional eligibility measures.