Safe Sport: Athletes to Get Record Number of Condoms at 2018 Winter Olympics

With the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games due to kick off already next Friday, organizers seem to be trying to do their best so that athletes can make themselves at home in South Korea.

A total of 110,000 condoms will be given to athletes taking part in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to the AFP news agency.

The figure is 10,000 more than the number of condoms distributed during the Vancouver and Sochi Games in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

Participating in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games will be at least 2,925 athletes, which means that each of them is likely to get about 37 contraceptive sheaths.

The organizers said that "baskets with condoms will be placed at both men's and women's toilets" at athletes' villages in Pyeongchang and Gangneung, as well as the main press center, the media village and medical centers.

The Winter Olympic Games will be held in Pyeongchang from February 9 to February 25.