WATCH as Zamboni Plows Into Hockey Player and Camera Crew During Interview

Staubing Tigers forward Stefan Loibl had an unexpected close a game against the German Hockey League's Kolner Sharks on Tuesday, nearly falling under a Zamboni as it crashed into two television workers interviewing him on the ice during intermission.

The video shows a quick-witted Loibl throw off his headset and back away just in time as a Zamboni unexpectedly plows into the television crew as his Telekom Sport interviewer looks on in shock.

Stefan Loibl ist aktuell nicht aufzuhalten!!!



Erst ist er zu flink für die Haie, dann weicht er geschickt der Eismaschine aus.



Zum Glück ist weder den TelekomSport-Jungs noch Stefan etwas passiert.



Alle Spiele, alle Tore — https://t.co/bAkWOxGbeL pic.twitter.com/iNc5OerhVk — Straubing Tigers (@straubingtigers) January 30, 2018

Thankfully, all three men were able to escape uninjured.

In a tweet devoted to the incident, the hockey club's official twitter account bragged that "Stefan Loibl is currently unstoppable!!! First, he is too quick for the Sharks, then he skillfully evades an ice machine."

Loibl will be sure to receive a boost in his recognisability. And he'll need it. The Tigers lost their game with the Kolner Sharks club 4-2, and are currently in last place in Deutsche Eisehockey Liga standings, with 16 wins and 32 losses to their name.