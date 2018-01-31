Banned Russian Olympic Athletes to Receive Same Awards in Other Events - Kremlin

NOVO OGARYOVO (Sputnik) - The monetary awards for the participants of the sports events that will be arranged for Russian athletes who were not allowed by the International Olympic Committee to compete at 2018 Winter Olympics would be equal in amount to the awards at the Pyeongchang Games, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"He [Putin] instructed… to ensure that the monetary compensations for results achieved at these [alternative] competitions are equal to those of awards at the Olympics," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met earlier in the day with Cabinet members and discussed the situation around Russia's participation in the upcoming Olympics, as well as the decision to organize alternative sports events for banned Russian athletes.

READ MORE: Putin Apologizes to Athletes That Moscow Didn't Protect Them Amid Olympics Ban

© AFP 2018/ Marc BRAIBANT IOC Concerned About Integrity of Doping Sample Bottles Ahead of 2018 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) registered 169 athletes and 189 officials as part of the delegation of "Olympic athletes from Russia" to participate in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang. Eighty trainers will also travel to the Olympics, the press service of the Russian Olympic Committee said.

A number of leading athletes of the Russian national team in their sports were not included in the list of those invited to the Olympics by the IOC Commission. In particular, short tracker Viktor An, biathlonist Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov and a number of other leading Russian athletes have not received an invitation from the IOC Commission.