Banned Russian Olympic Athletes to Receive Same Awards in Other Events - Kremlin

"He [Putin] instructed… to ensure that the monetary compensations for results achieved at these [alternative] competitions are equal to those of awards at the Olympics," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met earlier in the day with Cabinet members and discussed the situation around Russia's participation in the upcoming Olympics, as well as the decision to organize alternative sports events for banned Russian athletes.
READ MORE: Putin Apologizes to Athletes That Moscow Didn't Protect Them Amid Olympics Ban
A number of leading athletes of the Russian national team in their sports were not included in the list of those invited to the Olympics by the IOC Commission. In particular, short tracker Viktor An, biathlonist Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov and a number of other leading Russian athletes have not received an invitation from the IOC Commission.
