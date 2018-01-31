Register
20:04 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian athletes competing in 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang

    Banned Russian Olympic Athletes to Receive Same Awards in Other Events - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 30

    NOVO OGARYOVO (Sputnik) - The monetary awards for the participants of the sports events that will be arranged for Russian athletes who were not allowed by the International Olympic Committee to compete at 2018 Winter Olympics would be equal in amount to the awards at the Pyeongchang Games, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

    "He [Putin] instructed… to ensure that the monetary compensations for results achieved at these [alternative] competitions are equal to those of awards at the Olympics," Peskov told reporters.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met earlier in the day with Cabinet members and discussed the situation around Russia's participation in the upcoming Olympics, as well as the decision to organize alternative sports events for banned Russian athletes.

    READ MORE: Putin Apologizes to Athletes That Moscow Didn't Protect Them Amid Olympics Ban

    Picture of the logo of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)taken on September 20, 2016 at the headquarter of the organisation in Montreal.
    © AFP 2018/ Marc BRAIBANT
    IOC Concerned About Integrity of Doping Sample Bottles Ahead of 2018 Olympics
    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) registered 169 athletes and 189 officials as part of the delegation of "Olympic athletes from Russia" to participate in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang. Eighty trainers will also travel to the Olympics, the press service of the Russian Olympic Committee said.

    A number of leading athletes of the Russian national team in their sports were not included in the list of those invited to the Olympics by the IOC Commission. In particular, short tracker Viktor An, biathlonist Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov and a number of other leading Russian athletes have not received an invitation from the IOC Commission.

    Related:

    Putin Apologizes to Athletes That Moscow Didn't Protect Them Amid Olympics Ban
    IOC Concerned About Integrity of Doping Sample Bottles Ahead of 2018 Olympics
    Reuters Banned From Olympic Games Opening for Posting Unauthorized Photos
    Olympics Doping Scandal Not to Affect Football World Cup in Russia - FIFA
    Big Change in Korean Settlement Unlikely After Winter Games - Olympics Envoy
    S Korean Prosecutors Might Question ex-President Lee After Olympics - Reports
    Tags:
    Russian athletes, alternative, award, competition, ban, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok