Olympics Doping Scandal Not to Affect Football World Cup in Russia - FIFA

Answering whether the football tournament might be affected by the Olympics doping scandal, Smith stressed that "all players who will participate in the FIFA World Cup will have precompetition testing and then random testing during the tournament," adding that "preparations for the World Cup are very much on track and that is our focus."
Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history from June 14 to July 15. Games of the tournament will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.
