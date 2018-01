Philippe Coutinho did not have a particularly striking match this Sunday as Barcelona beat Alaves, but his team mate stood up for him.

A reported €160 million arrival from Liverpool, Coutinho was included among the 11 primary players [first XI] as Barca beat Alaves 2-1 at Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez praised the new arrival saying, "It's difficult to debut in the Camp Nou in the league.”

"Philippe was very good. He did very well trying to drive in the game and the team are happy with his contribution,” the goal scorer added.

Suarez and Lionel Messi scored late goals to steal a win from Alaves.

Coutinho joined FC Barcelona after making a record switch from Liverpool at the start of January.