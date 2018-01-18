Register
18:56 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean players celebrate after winning against the Netherlands during their IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship Division II Group A game in Gangneung, South Korea. (File)

    'Really Nervous': S Korean Female Pucksters Wary of New Northern Teammates

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Sport
    Get short URL
    101

    Even though South and North Korean athletes will march together at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, the atmosphere in the joint female ice hockey team looks less serene.

    Korea’s female hockey players hate the prospect of having to play in one team with their colleagues from the North during the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

    The members of the South Korean team learned about the idea of a joint Korean Olympic team immediately upon their return home from the United States where they had spent the past three weeks training for the Games.

    North Korea and South Korea Flag
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    South, North Korea May Run in Joint Bobsleigh, Ice Hockey Teams in Olympics
    The players worry that some of them will have to leave the team to make way for their North Korean peers, and also about the prospect of teaming up on the ice with total strangers, Reuters reported.

    The South Korean team’s Canadian head coach, Sarah Murray, told reporters last month that the players were “really nervous.”

    “We can only take 23 players to the Olympics, and they thought these North Koreans are going to come in and take our spots,” Murray said during the team’s training swing through the United States.

    While exciting many in South Korea, the proposal for the two countries to present a unified front at the Winter Olympics has also angered many resulting in a sharp uptick in petitions against the unified team.

    More than 100 such petitions have been posted on the presidential website this past week alone with one petition garnering over 17,000 voted, Reuters wrote.

    “I can’t help but think that the government is abusing its power to make political gain from the Olympics. Taking away hard-won spots from the South Korean athletes and give them to the North Koreans is absolutely unfair,” reads a comment to the petition.

    On Wednesday, Pyongyang and Seoul agreed to field a united team under a single flag at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

    This is not the first time two Korean states have tried to negotiate sending a unified team to the Olympics.

    READ MORE: Seoul, Pyongyang to Form Joint Women's Hockey Team at 2018 Olympics — Reports

    South and North Korean delegations marched together at the opening ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. They have marched together nine times ever since, including in Athens in 2004 the 2006 Winter Olympics and that Asian Winter Games of 2007.

    In February 1991, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to set up a joint table tennis squad the creation of the unified table tennis team to compete at that year’s World Table Tennis Championships. The unified team competed under the name Korea and used the Korean Unification Flag and the national flag.

    The unified women’s team famously defeated the supposedly “invincible” Chinese team causing a big sensation on both sides of the divided border.

    Related:

    Seoul, Pyongyang to Form Joint Women's Hockey Team at 2018 Olympics - Reports
    US, South Korea Agree to Halt Military Drills During 2018 Olympics - Pentagon
    Tags:
    joint team, ice hockey, women, protests, Sarah Murray, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok