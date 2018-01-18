Register
14:15 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Delhi Daredevils' Rishab Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Gujarat Lions in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 4, 2017

    Afghan Cricket Team to Make Test Debut in India

    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The match will be played one year after Afghanistan was inducted as a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), along with Ireland, in June 2017.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Afghanistan cricket team will play their first exhibition match in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on June 14 this year.

     "Afghanistan's cricket team has been groomed into a good team which has the capacity to turn the tables. They have good players such Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They are young and full of energy. They are good at bowling and fielding but they have to improve a lot in their batting. Nevertheless, the India-Afghanistan inaugural test match in June will be historic, as Afghanistan will play their first test match," former Indian cricket player Ashok Malhotra told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Indian Lawmaker Trolled for Calling Cricketer’s Wedding 'Unpatriotic'

    Atif Mashal, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board was in India last earlier this week. He met with officials of the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and later addressed a joint press conference to announce the date and venue of Afghanistan's inaugural test against India. 

    Shafiq Stanikzai, the Chief Executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) says he is hopeful that the test cricket match with India will be a historic one.

     "We have a lot of good junior players emerging in our country. It is raw talent which needs polish and exposure. We aim to become a competitive test side in the next three years," Shafiq Stanikzai told the Indian media.

    Pakistan's Fawad Alam (L) bats the ball during his team's warm up match against England (File)
    © AFP 2018/ KARIM SAHIB
    The Fake Game: A 'Belgian Cricket Team' Plays in Pakistan, Which Was Never Belgian
    The BCCI has also approved the ACB's request to have a second training base in India, in addition to the existing one in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi. Afghanistan has become 12th test cricket playing nation to become a full member of International Cricket Council.

    The Afghan cricket team qualified to play their first-ever One Day International (ODI) World Cup in 2015 and is likely to be a strong contender at the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers in March this year.

    Related:

    Indian Town Gives Away Cows as Trophies in Cricket Tournament
    Modi's Home State to Host World's Largest Cricket Stadium
    I Don't Like Cricket... I Love It: Refugee Influx Sparks Boom in Germany
    Germany Allocates Funds for Cricket Stadium Construction in Afghanistan: Reports
    Tags:
    cricket, test, historic, International Cricket Council, Bengaluru, India, Afghanistan, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok