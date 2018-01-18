Register
13:27 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Craig Reedie speaks at a Tackling Doping in Sport 2016 conference in London on March 9, 2016

    WADA President May Face Russian Sanctions Over Olympics Ban – Reports

    © AFP 2018/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    Sport
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The upper chamber of Russian parliament has prepared a preliminary list of foreign officials, including WADA President Craig Reedie and US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who may be sanctioned by the country over their actions that led to the Russian team being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics, Russia's RBK reported Thursday.

    The preliminary list of more than 10 people also includes head of the WADA commission on investigation into doping abuses during the Sochi Olympics Richard McLaren, commission member Richard Young and chief investigator Martin Dubbey, Russia's RBK media outlet reported, citing its sources in the upper chamber.

    The Russian upper house's commission on protection of state sovereignty will reportedly propose the new sanctions after the end of the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

    Grigori Rodchenkov. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Embattled WADA Informant Fearful for His Life
    The reports were, however, refuted by head of the commission Andrei Klimov, while earlier in January the official said that the lawmakers focused on people, who were involved in exerting pressure on sports officials so that the latter were eventually forced to ban the Russian national team. The lawmaker, however, did not specify any names.

    On Monday, the Izvestiya newspaper reported, citing its sources in the Russian parliament’s upper chamber, that Mueller, who formerly headed the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may have influenced the WADA investigation into alleged doping abuses in Russia. Mueller is currently in charge of the US investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

    READ MORE: Russia Has Evidence to Disprove WADA Informant's Claims on Doping Samples — RIC

    In 2015, WADA accused Russia of multiple doping violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency. Next year, McLaren, head of the WADA investigative team, presented a two-part report that alleged the existence of a state-supported doping program in Russia. The report resulted in sanctions being placed on Russian athletes, which including depriving many of them of medals won at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and banning the Russian national team from the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

    Dubbey and Young were responsible for communications between the WADA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to leaks provided by the Fancy Bears hacking group.

    Related:

    Seoul, Pyongyang to Form Joint Women's Hockey Team at 2018 Olympics - Reports
    Two Koreas May March Under Unification Flag at Olympics – Seoul
    IOC Hails Proposals on N Korea's Participation in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
    Tags:
    sanctions, WADA, Craig Reedie, Robert Mueller, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok