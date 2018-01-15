Fancy Bears Leak Reveals IOC Concern Over WADA's Alleged 'Anglo-Saxon Bias'

The three page letter to Bach, dated October 13, 2016 and released by the hackers on Monday, appears to reveal the extent of Verbruggen's concerns with the concentration of power inside WADA among officials from a small group of countries.
Today Fancy Bears' HT publishes the IOC Honorary Member Hein Verbruggen's private letter to the IOC President Thomas Bach. pic.twitter.com/bUWxokBZKL— Fancy Bears' HT (@FancyBears) 15 января 2018 г.
In his letter, Verbruggen, who passed away in June 2017, wrote that WADA had "to a large extent failed to be a viable and universally trusted and respected anti-doping organization, because – as well as for genuine anti-doping – it has from the beginning (17 years ago) also been used for politics."
"This 'coalition' can also be seen from the composition of the WADA committees (including panels and expert groups) as published on WADA's website," Verbruggen added.
Here's the original email https://t.co/Ywzqy6j8Eg— Fancy Bears' HT (@FancyBears) 15 января 2018 г.
Pointing out that the anti-doping organization has effectively been under the control of just four people over the course of the last 17 years, and that their continual re-nomination may the result of fears of upsetting or angering the powerful anti-doping organizatoin, Verbruggen listed a few figures to drive home his point about 'Anglo-Saxon' control.
He noted, for instance, that of the 11 WADA committees, "9 (!) of them are chaired by people from Anglo-Saxon countries." Of the 112 members of these committees, 56 of them are from these same countries and 10 from Scandinavia. In all, "from the 11 WADA committees, 7 have a majority of Anglo-Saxons and 2 more have a majority of Anglo-Saxons and Scandinavians," with members from Canada and the US being especially "abundantly present."
"My analysis is readily supported when looking at those that oppose the plans to create a new, non-political and efficient WADA," the sports administrator noted.
Verbruggen also criticized WADA's calls to impose a last minute blanket ban on Russian athletes during the 2016 Rio Summer Games, which he said created a "very problematic situation" because the agency did not follow up its allegations with the timely provision of information it said it had on the alleged Russian violations.
Earlier this month, Fancy Bears released IOC correspondence appearing to show that Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren had been given a "clear political order" to file a report to ensure Russia's expulsion from the 2016 Games.
Last month, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee suspended the Russian National Olympic Committee over what it said was state-sponsored "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, allowing only 'clean' athletes to compete in the 2018 Games, and only under the neutral Olympic flag. Russian President Vladimir called the decision "politically motivated," adding that it was "mainly based on the testimony of a person whose moral and ethical attitudes and psychological state raise many questions."
