North Korea Likely to Take Part in Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang - Reports

The representative of North Korea in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Chang Ung said that his country intends to send figure skaters to the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Chang Ung arrived in Beijing, from where he will travel to Switzerland to discuss the country's participation in the Olympic Games, AFP reported citing.

The news comes after the DPRK agreed to restore a bilateral dialogue with South Korea. The talks between Seoul and Pyongyang will reportedly be held at a high level on Tuesday. Also, representatives of the DPRK and South Korea held a telephone conversation on January 3 on the restored "hotline" of communication at the border point of Panmunjom.

In a New Year's Day speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed his willingness to improve ties with Seoul and send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, which will be held from 9 to 25 February.

The Government of South Korea and the IOC welcome the offer of Kim Jong-un. The parties stated that they are open for negotiations with North Korea.

Washington and Seoul have announced an agreement to postpone the military exercises in the Korean peninsula planned for the end of February — the period of the Winter Olympics.

The relations between the DPRK and the US have worsened due to the nuclear tests of North Korea in the fall of 2017.