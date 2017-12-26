Footballer Harry Kane Excited to Be Compared to Messi and Ronaldo

Kane, 24, has scored 56 goals for his club and England and is the first player after Ronaldo and Messi to finish 2017 as the year’s highest scorer in Europe since 2009.

The footballer said he was delighted to be compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for so long and are two of the best players ever. Even to be compared with them is a great feeling," Kane said.

Kane also outperformed Alan Shearer’s 22-year-old record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year and became the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a year.

His fans in England were ecstatic with his performance and when Kane slid on his knees on the Wembley pitch after the most recent match fans chanted “Harry Kane: he’s one of our own.”

Social media was also abuzz celebrating Harry Kane’s magnificent achievement.

​Kane also vowed to continue to improve every year and achieve new milestones.

"It is always about improving every year. That's what I always have done throughout my career and it is what I will continue to do,” Kane said.

