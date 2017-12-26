FIFA Thanks Russian Deputy PM for Suspension of Work as Football Union Head

FIFA has thanked Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for the decision to suspend his work as the head of the Russian Football Union.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — FIFA thanks Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for "responsible step" to suspend his work as the head of the Russian Football Union (RFU), the FIFA press service said Monday.

"FIFA understands Mr Mutko’s decision which was also taken in the best interest of the FIFA World Cup next summer. FIFA thanks Mr. Mutko for this responsible step and for the work carried out so far for the World Cup," the press service told the R-Sport news agency.

The organization also announced that the decision would not affect the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"Mr Mutko’s decision will have no impact on the successful staging of the FIFA World Cup next summer, as FIFA, the Russian Government, RFU and the LOC [local organizing committee] continue their fruitful cooperation on the preparations for the FIFA World Cup according to plan. In the coming days, FIFA will discuss with all relevant parties and agree on the next steps related to the LOC," the press service said.

After the RFU executive committee meeting earlier in the day, it was announced that Mutko would suspend his activities as the RFU head for six month, and that Alexander Alaev, who served as the FUR chief executive, was appointed as the union's acting president.