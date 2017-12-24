'Very Difficult': Son of Ex-Arsenal Star Eboue Bullied Over Dad's Suspension

Having a local professional sports star for a dad can make kids popular, but if he's taken out of the game, they might find themselves made fun of.

34-year-old former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has admitted that schoolmates bulled his son after they learned that he was suspended for a year by FIFA.

"At school you know how the children talk. They were laughing at him and saying, 'Your Dad was banned by FIFA and will not play any more'. So it was very, very difficult," Eboue told the Sunday Mirror in an exclusive interview.

Emmanuel Eboue’s story is worsening my mood. My hearts so heavy for him.



No matter what happened, I think he doesn’t deserve this. 💔 — $TC (@ladytiffs_) 24 декабря 2017 г.

He also expressed sorrow about the fact that he hasn't seen his three kids since he got divorced in June.

TWITTER SERIOUS IF ANYBODY HERE HAS THE CONTACTS OF EMMANUEL EBOUE PLZ DM ME I WANNA INVITE HIM ROUND MINE FOR XMAS…..SOMEONE WHO BROUGHT ALOT OF JOY TO MANY FOOTY FANS NEEDS HELP PLZ HELP ME FIND HIM SO CAN HELP THIS GREAT MAN RT TO THE MAX GUYS — Richmond Kissi (@Kissimond) 24 декабря 2017 г.

Eboue was banned from football for failing to pay out an alleged one-million-euro debt to his former agent Sebastien Boisseau.

Emmanuel Eboue, who once earned 8 million Euros in Turkey, has gone broke, after his ex-wife won custody of their kids and control of all his assets by exploiting his poor education. He now sleeps on the floor of other people's houses & washes with his hands. Via Mirror Football. pic.twitter.com/GykyvFKiBd — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) 24 декабря 2017 г.

Right now, Eboue's his ill-health prevents him from returning to the sport. His son Mathis, despite being teased by schoolmates, plays for Arsenal's academy.