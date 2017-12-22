Register
    Olympic medalists in luge Albert Demchenko and Tatyana Ivanova at the Bosco Bar in Sochi. (File)

    Int'l Olympic Committee Deprives Russia's Lugers of Silver Olympic Medals

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee decided to deprive Russia's lugers Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko of their silver medals, won at the 2014 Winter Olympics, and to ban them from competing in the Olympic events for life over the alleged violation of anti-doping rules by the athletes, IOC said in a press release Friday.

    "Albert DEMCHENKO, Tatyana IVANOVA… are found to have committed anti-doping rule violations pursuant to Article 2 of The International Olympic Committee Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, in 2014, and are disqualified from the events in which they participated," the press release said.

    According to the press release, the results shown by Demchenko and Ivanova during the Olympic Games have been canceled.

    READ MORE: Russian Football Union Ran For FIFA on Doping Investigation – Association

    The poster with a logo of Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 is removed from the wall by a worker during an event staged for photographers at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Organizing Committee Cuts Games Costs to About $12 Bln
    In Sochi, Demchenko acquired silver medals for the Men's Singles Luge Event and the Mixed Team Relay Luge Event, while Ivanova received silver medal for the Mixed Team Relay Luge Event and ranked seventh in the Women's Singles Luge Event.

    The decision has been taken as a follow-up to the conclusions of the IOC Disciplinary Commission led by Denis Oswald, responsible for rechecking doping probes of Russian athletes.

    The Russian doping scandal emerged after revelations about the alleged state-sponsored doping program in the country by Grigory Rodchenkov, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant and former head of Russia's anti-doping laboratory, in The New York Times in 2015.

    READ MORE: Over 60% of Russians Back Athletes’ Decision to Compete in Olympics as Neutrals

    After the publication of The New York Times article, WADA and IOC launched investigations into the alleged use of doping by the Russian athletes at various sporting events, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi. As a result of its probe, the IOC banned a number of Russian athletes from competing at the Games, ordered the return of the medals of some others. At the same time, the IOC has allowed for "clean" athletes to participate in the upcoming Winter Games but only under a neutral flag.

