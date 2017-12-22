No Pain, No Gain: McGregor Cites Russian Proverb, Wants to Perform in Moscow

If you think that a professional mixed martial artist can do nothing except fighting, then just take a look at Conor McGregor's Instagram account.

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has signaled his readiness to fight in Russia and compete with "his brother" Artem Lobov, who is McGregor's sparring partner. Writing in his Instagram account, the Irish fighter also praised Lobov's efforts to popularize the mixed martial arts (MMA).

McGregor ended his post by citing the Russian proverb "Без труда не вытащишь и рыбку из пруда," which word for word translates to "Without hard work, you can't catch fish from the pond," but has an English equivalent: "No pain, no gain."

Публикация от Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) Дек 21, 2017 at 9:42 PST

29-year-old McGregor is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he competes in their lightweight division and is the reigning champion. His MMA record comprises 24 fights, including 21 wins and 3 losses.