Russian Football Union Ran For FIFA on Doping Investigation – Association

"We can confirm that FIFA has been contacted by RFU concerning the information recently provided by WADA in relation to the Russia doping investigation. FIFA is currently investigating all the data received from WADA and will get back to RFU in due course. We have no further comment at this stage," the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson of Russian Investigative Committee also said Thursday that it offered FIFA "cooperation in the study of information provided by WADA," but FIFA did not comment on that statement.
WADA provided data obtained from Moscow anti-doping lab on Russian footballers to several organizations, including FIFA in the middle of December.
In June, media reports said that FIFA was investigating alleged doping violations of 34 Russian athletes, including the ones who participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In November, a lawyer of WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, said that dozens of Russian football players, including the members of the national team, were engaged in the alleged state doping program.
