21st Century Fox Execs Allegedly Implicated in Bribes-for-Broadcasting Scandal

US prosecution documents obtained by the Guardian hint that senior executives at 21st Century Fox were allegedly involved in procuring rights for TV football broadcasts in exchange for hefty bribes paid to South American officials.
The three executives apparently involved in the bribery scheme are Carlos Martinez, the chief executive of Fox Networks in Latin America; James Ganley, the former chief operating officer at Fox Pan American Sports, and Hernan Lopez, ex-head of Fox International Channels.
US prosecutors cited by the Guardian claim that "multimillion-dollar payments helped an offshore partnership involving Fox – T&T Sports Marketing Limited – obtain the lucrative rights to televise South America’s premier club competition, the Copa Libertadores."
According to the Guardian, Fox Sports issued a statement claiming that it “did not participate in any wrongdoing” but at the same time opted not to answer “a series of detailed questions” brought forward by the newspaper.
Also, none of the aforementioned executives or Fox itself have been charged by the US at the moment.
