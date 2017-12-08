Register
05:17 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past Olympic rings placed at the entrance of a office building ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 19, 2016.

    Brazil Ice Sports Federation President Weighs in on Russia Olympic Ban

    © REUTERS/ Nacho Doce
    Sport
    Get short URL
    201

    Matheus Figueiredo, president of Brazil Ice Sport Federation (CBDG), shared his view on the International Olympics Committee’s decision to ban the Russian team from 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

    "The information about exclusion of Russia has truly shocked and shaken the whole world, because it is very sad thing to watch as athletes' participation in the Olympic games being slashed," Figueiredo said in an exclusive interview for Sputnik Brazil.

    Olympic Park in Pyeongchang
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    IOC's Decision to Ban Moscow From 2018 Olympics an ‘Attempt to Humiliate Russia'
    "We do not have all the information to judge or deny this ban," he said. "But this is really a sad moment for sport, when participation of major athletes in the Olympics is being cancelled at the moment when there is so little time before the competition begins."

    "Russian athletes participate in all winter sports; there are famous, outstanding athletes with sports potential. This whole situation is like an cold water bucket poured on all athletes and particularly on those who fight for Olympic sport," he added.

    On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board suspended the Russian National Olympic Committee over the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, allowing selected Russian athletes to compete in the 2018 Olympic Games only under the Olympic Flag.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the decision by saying that the decision is politically motivated, but Russia will not prevent individual athletes from participating under Olympic Flag. He also called for anyone actually found guilty of violating the IOC's anti-doping rules to be punished but added that the body used the allegations in a "dishonest" way to issue a blanket ban against the entire Russian team.

    Related:

    'Open Question' Whether US Athletes Will Attend 2018 Winter Olympics
    ‘A Kangaroo Court’: Expert Weighs in on Russia’s Olympics Ban
    Putin: Russia's Suspension from Olympics is Politically Motivated
    Russia Banned From 2018 Olympics, Clean Athletes May Compete Under Neutral Flag
    Tags:
    2018 Winter Olympics, opinion, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Matheus Figueiredo, South Korea, Russia, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok