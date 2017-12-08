Brazil Ice Sports Federation President Weighs in on Russia Olympic Ban

Matheus Figueiredo, president of Brazil Ice Sport Federation (CBDG), shared his view on the International Olympics Committee’s decision to ban the Russian team from 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

"The information about exclusion of Russia has truly shocked and shaken the whole world, because it is very sad thing to watch as athletes' participation in the Olympic games being slashed," Figueiredo said in an exclusive interview for Sputnik Brazil.

"We do not have all the information to judge or deny this ban," he said. "But this is really a sad moment for sport, when participation of major athletes in the Olympics is being cancelled at the moment when there is so little time before the competition begins."

"Russian athletes participate in all winter sports; there are famous, outstanding athletes with sports potential. This whole situation is like an cold water bucket poured on all athletes and particularly on those who fight for Olympic sport," he added.

On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board suspended the Russian National Olympic Committee over the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, allowing selected Russian athletes to compete in the 2018 Olympic Games only under the Olympic Flag.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the decision by saying that the decision is politically motivated, but Russia will not prevent individual athletes from participating under Olympic Flag. He also called for anyone actually found guilty of violating the IOC's anti-doping rules to be punished but added that the body used the allegations in a "dishonest" way to issue a blanket ban against the entire Russian team.