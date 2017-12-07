Brussels Loses Right to Host Euro 2020 Soccer Matches to London

Brussels has been dropped from the list of host cities for Euro 2020 matches because of the delay in the Eurostadium construction, UEFA chiefs announced.
In fact, construction has not yet even begun, whereas the venue must be ready by 2019.
Football association chose London's Wembley stadium to stage four additional games on top of the three matches already scheduled to be played there instead of Brussels.
Stadio Olympico in Rome was picked as the opening match venue for the tournament.
Euro 2020 will be the first football championship in a format when group matches are spread among different countries.
Group A: Rome & Baku
Group B: Saint Petersburg & Copenhagen
Group C: Amsterdam & Bucharest
Group D: London & Glasgow
Group E: Bilbao & Dublin
Group F: Munich & Budapest
