Brussels Loses Right to Host Euro 2020 Soccer Matches to London

UEFA has confirmed that all Group D games of the 2020 European Football Championship will be played in London and Glasgow, meaning that Wembley Stadium was given an additional four matches besides the semifinals and final.

Brussels has been dropped from the list of host cities for Euro 2020 matches because of the delay in the Eurostadium construction, UEFA chiefs announced.

In fact, construction has not yet even begun, whereas the venue must be ready by 2019.

Football association chose London's Wembley stadium to stage four additional games on top of the three matches already scheduled to be played there instead of Brussels.

READ MORE: UEFA Gives €1 Million to Crimean Football Union to Promote Sport Development

Stadio Olympico in Rome was picked as the opening match venue for the tournament.

#UEFAExCo: Breaking news@UEFAEURO 2020: Opening match to be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/kM5C7HNxtI — UEFA (@UEFA) December 7, 2017

Euro 2020 will be the first football championship in a format when group matches are spread among different countries.