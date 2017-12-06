Register
21:09 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The Olympic rings are seen on the facade of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) building in Moscow

    Olympic Ban Part of Western Policy to Contain Russia – French Politician

    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Sport
    Get short URL
    150

    On December 5, the Russian Olympic Committee, according to a decision made by the IOC Executive Committee, was disqualified for the duration of the Olympics Games 2018.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision on the Russian national team not participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics looks like an element of an ideological war against Russia, Nicolas Dhuicq, a French politician and member of The Republicans party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "I think there is no proof for the moment that something was planned at a higher level of the state in Russia. I understand that this is a game with the same idea of waging an ideological war against Russia and a strategy of containment. When you are unable to succeed in military containment, you use ideological containment instead," Dhuicq said.

    The politician added that the decision of the IOC was "utterly unjust" to the Russian athletes, who have been deprived of their right to compete under their national flag.

    "In fact, many other countries are using drugs but in a way so that they cannot be detected. It is a hypocritical and unfair decision because it is vexing to all Russians," he added.

    READ MORE: IOC's Russian Athlete Ban Brings Cold War to Sports – Hockey Club Deputy Chief

    On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board suspended the Russian National Olympic Committee over the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, allowing selected Russian athletes to compete in the 2018 Olympic Games only under the Olympic Flag.

    The decision of the IOC to prohibit the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Games 2018 under the flag of country may be contested in the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS), which is located in Lausanne, Switzerland.

    Related:

    IOC Officially Awards Olympics to Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028
    IOC Mulls Barring Russian National Anthem at Coming Winter Olympics
    IOC Calls Reports on Barring Russian Anthem at 2018 Olympics 'Speculations'
    IOC Sanctions Four Russian Skeleton Athletes for Alleged Breaking Doping Rules
    Tags:
    ban, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok