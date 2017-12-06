Register
21:12 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The first president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev

    Gorbachev: Olympic Committee's Decision on Russia Hurts Int'l Cooperation

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Sport
    Get short URL
    110

    The arguments about the presence in Russia of a certain “state doping program” and the substitution of doping tests at the Sochi Olympics, investigated by the Schmid commission, have been refuted by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The International Olympic Committee's decision on Russia's participation in the 2018 Olympic Games is detrimental to the spirit of international cooperation, and half measures are unacceptable in this case, former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    The former president said he considered "half measures" unacceptable.

    "I think even if there were some infractions, it had to be solved in the usual way… So all kinds of half measures are unacceptable, I think. I am in favor of it [the Russian team] being fully reinstated. In that case, our country and the whole world would have seen that the Olympic movement is a movement that is close to the people and takes [them] into consideration," Gorbachev said.

    READ MORE: Gerard Depardieu Demands Russia Be Allowed to Compete at 2018 Winter Olympics

    On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board decided to suspend the Russian National Olympic Committee over the alleged systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system and to allow selected Russian athletes to compete in the PyeongChang 2018 Games only under the Olympic Flag.

    A list of Russian athletes who will be able to compete at the 2018 Olympics with a neutral status will be determined by a special group led by the former Minister of Sports of France, ITA chairman Valeri Fourneyron. The group will include representatives of WADA and IOC.

    Related:

    IOC Declares 3 Russian Athletes Ineligible to Be Accredited for Olympics
    IOC Sanctions Four Russian Skeleton Athletes for Alleged Breaking Doping Rules
    Russia Hopes IOC Commission to Complete Work Before Winter Season
    Tags:
    ban, 2018 Winter Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Mikhail Gorbachev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok