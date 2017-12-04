Register
10:01 GMT +304 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Doping laboratory. File photo

    Russian Deputy PM: WADA Informant's Doping Diaries Edited to Match Certain Facts

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Grigory Rodchenkov, the informant for the World Anti-Doping Agency, wrote his diaries mentioning Russia's alleged doping program after he fled to the United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said on Sunday.

    BLAGOVESHCHENSK (Russia) (Sputnik) — Grigory Rodchenkov, who had been heading the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, left the country in January 2016 for the United States where he has reportedly been living under the witness protection program. Half a year later, Rodchenkov described in an interview to The New York Times a doping scheme in Russia. Last Tuesday, The New York Times published extracts from Rodchenkov's diaries, allegedly written in 2014-2015 and detailing his discussions with Russian officials, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who served as the sports minister at that time, about a system for concealing Russian athletes' anti-doping rule violations.

    "I am absolutely sure that the diaries were written during his six-month stay in the United States, and then were edited. It was edited to match certain facts … Today, [Rodchenkov] is an instrument, which is very wisely used against Russia," Mutko told the Russian NTV broadcaster.

    Picture of the logo of World Anti-Doping Agency or Agence Mondiale Antidopage (WADA)taken on September 20, 2016 at the headquarter of the organisation in Montreal
    © AFP 2017/ Marc BRAIBANT
    Russia's Investigative Committee Offers to Work With WADA on Rodchenkov Case
    The situation may result in the ban of Russia from participating in the upcoming Olympics by the International Olympic Committee or the necessity of Russia having to participate under a neutral flag, the deputy prime minister noted.

    "It would be very bad if politics take over common sense. We will protect our athletes both legally, financially, organizationally and physically. Legal procedures will follow any decision by the IOC," Mutko told the broadcaster.

    Following Rodchenkov's interview, Richard McLaren, the head of WADA's independent commission, presented a two-part report on anti-doping violations in Russia, which alleged the existence of a state-supported doping system in the country. The report resulted in the ban of the Russian track and field team from participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics and a total ban for Russian Paralympic athletes from competing in the 2016 Summer Games and the 2018 Winter Games.

    Russia refutes the allegations of a state-run doping program and seeks Rodchenkov's extradition from the United States. On November 28, Russia's Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that Rodchenkov had the opportunity to access Russian athletes' database remotely after his departure to the United States to forge doping evidence.

    Related:

    No Proof Found of McLaren's Claims of Russian Athletes Doping Tests' Swap
    World Anti-Doping Agency Considers Banning Russia From Winter Olympics
    Russian Anti-Doping Agency 90% Reinstated - WADA President
    'Provocation': Russian Handball Federation on Positive Doping Probes of Athletes
    WADA Obtains Key Database With Russian Athletes' Doping Tests for 2012-2015
    WADA Foundation Board Declares RUSADA Non-Compliant With Anti-Doping Code
    Tags:
    doping, Grigory Rodchenkov, Vitaly Mutko, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok