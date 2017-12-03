'He Could Save Ned Stark': Man United's De Gea Stuns Fans With Brilliant Game

Manchester United won a big game against Arsenal in the English Premier League with goalkeeper David de Gea being the star of the night.

Manchester United fans could not hold their excitement and took to Twitter to express how delighted they were with the brilliant performance of David de Gea who made a record number of saves as Manchester United beat Arsenal in the English Premier League.

De Gea made 14 saves in 90 minutes equaling the current record for the most stops in a Premier League match.

​He was seen leaping and stumbling and keeping Arsenal at bay. The most outstanding moment involved two back-to-back saves 11 minutes into the second half, when De Gea plunged at top speeds to block Alexandre Lacazette’s low shot and then jumped up to deflect Alexis Sánchez’s follow-up shot.

​​​Fans, in reference to de Gea’s goalkeeping, made funny memes, saying things like the goalkeeper could even save Mufasa in “The Lion King” from falling or save Ned Stark from “Game of Thrones.”

​Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "David de Gea was man of the match by a clear mile,” BBC Sport reported.

​Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said, "I loved the way my team played and fought. Arsenal played in some period amazing attacking football – creating difficulties for us. But I have to say that my players deserve all the great words. I don't know so many in English but amazing, phenomenal, fantastic. They deserved three points."