Register
10:03 GMT +304 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee working in the laboratory of the anti-doping center accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow

    'Innocent' Russian Athletes Should Not Be Banned From Olympics - WADA Informant

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Serbin
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The statement comes ahead of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's anti-doping laboratory, who was the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant, believes that Russian athletes, who have not been involved in doping, should be allowed to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics at least under a neutral flag.

    "Innocent athletes should not be prevented from participating," Rodchenkov told The New York Times newspaper ahead of the meeting of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which is expected to announce its final decision regarding Russia's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    READ MORE: Russia's Investigative Committee Offers to Work With WADA on Rodchenkov Case

    The statement comes after The New York Times published extracts from Rodchenkov's diaries, where he wrote about his discussions with Russian officials, including then-Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko and Yuri Nagornykh, the former Russian deputy sports minister, about an alleged system for concealing Russian athletes' anti-doping rule violations.

    READ MORE: Moscow: WADA Informant's Attempts to Hamper Probe Nullify His Credibility

    In 2016, Rodchenkov told the newspaper that at least 15 Russian Olympic winners were part of the alleged doping program, with his testimony serving as the basis for the WADA independent commission's report on doping in Russian sport. Richard McLaren, the head of WADA's independent commission, presented a two-part report on anti-doping violations in Russia, which alleged the existence of a state-supported doping system, that resulted in a ban on the Russian track and field team from participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics and a total ban for Russian Paralympic athletes from competing in the 2016 Summer Games and the 2018 Winter Games.

    A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Christinne Muschi/File Photo
    Russian Cyclists Ask WADA to Ditch 'Criminal' Rodchenkov From McLaren Report
    Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have strongly denied all accusations and ruled out the existence of a state-supported institutionalized doping program in Russia, while admitting that Russian sports did have some doping-related issues.

    According to Russian investigators probing Rodchenkov over the abuse of power during his term as the director of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) from 2009-2013, the WADA informant was the one who gave the doping substances to athletes disguised as vitamins.

    Tags:
    doping scandal, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, WADA, Grigory Rodchenkov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok