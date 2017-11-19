Nigerian Bobsled Team Will Participate in 2018 Winter Olympics for First Time

Nigeria’s women’s bobsled team - formed in 2016 - will represent the country at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The three-member team, consisting of driver Seun Adigun and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omega, qualified for the event after five qualifying races in the US state of Utah, as well as Canadian locations in Whistler and Calgary.

Adigun previously competed in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England.

— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 16, 2017

According to Adigun, participating in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics will be a "huge milestone for sports in Nigeria," ABC news reported.

"Our objective now is to be the best representation of Africa that the Winter Olympics have ever witnessed," she added.

Adigun started a GoFundMe campaign last year to raise $75,000 to fund the team's Olympic bid. Her goal was achieved in 11 months.

Solomon Ogba, president of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, stated that he hopes that Nigerians can appreciate "the work, the discipline and the personal sacrifices," of the team.

Ogba commended the team for representing their country in "a very technical and high risk sport."