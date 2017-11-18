'This is Going to Be Crazy': Ibrahimovic, Pogba Returning to MU After Injuries

Manchester United fans could not contain their excitement for the upcoming game, as Ibrahimovic and Pogba will give it a major boost.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will return for Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle at Old Trafford, after months of not playing due to injuries.

Striker Ibrahimovic, 36, is returning after taking a long break following a knee ligament injury back in April.

​Midfielder Pogba, 24, has not played since injuring a hamstring against Basel in September.

​Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for Manchester United last season, so it is no wonder why fans are going crazy with excitement, taking to Twitter to express their joy.

​Ibrahimovic's return comes after Man U. signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton for an initial $99 million. The 24-year-old has scored seven times in his first 11 Premier League games.

​Manager Jose Mourinho said that Ibrahimovic and Lukaku can play together.

"We can't expect him [Ibrahimovic] to play full 90 minutes or consecutive matches. He needs time to be back to his level – fitness and sharpness is everything, but, by the clinical point of view, it is fantastic to be ready," Mourinho was reported by ESPN as saying.