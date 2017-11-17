Italian Football Player Swaps Career for Grilled Meat and Beer

Former Italian striker Pablo Osvaldo confessed that at some point he started to hate his job, saying that there are a lot of things in life that he loves much more.

Pablo Osvaldo decided to finish his career because beer and barbecues give him more pleasure than money, the football player told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I had offers from China, as well as from clubs that played in the Champions League. Football deserves respect, but now I prefer beer and grilled meat to money and football," Osvaldo said.

The striker also revealed that he had a phone call with the coach of Sevilla football club, Jorge Sampaoli, who offered him a contract. However, Osvaldo said he denied the offer, since he wanted to attend the Cosquín Rock music festival in Argentina.

In August 2016, the 31-year-old striker announced his retirement, a move driven by his plans to focus on his music career.