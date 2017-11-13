Register
18:29 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Russia’s national team’s flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov during the parade of athletes and members of national delegations at the opening ceremony of the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. (File)

    Ban on Russian Olympic Team 'Humiliation of Entire Nation' – German Politician

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    91793251

    The Russian team as a whole, including athletes who have tested negative for performance enhancing drugs should not be punished for the doping offenses of other athletes, German politician Andre Hahn, who sits on the Bundestag sports committee, told Sputnik Deutschland.

    Individual athletes should be banned from competitive sport if they are found to be doping, but to punish an entire nation's sporting team is unjust, German politician Andre Hahn, who sits on the Bundestag sports committee, told Sputnik Deutschland.

    "Dopers, if proven, should be banned. In that case, athletes as well as officials shouldn't be at the Olympics. But what is happening now, when somebody says 'you are not allowed to attend the opening ceremony,' or 'you can't show your flag,' and you take part under a neutral flag can't play your anthem – that is to me not acceptable at all, a country like Russia can't accept that. This is not a punishment for people who have committed doping, but the humiliation of an entire nation," Hahn, a representative of the leftist Die Linke, said.

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering several possible penalties against Russia in response to alleged doping violations at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, the New York Times (NYT) reported last week. According to the NYT, the committee is considering imposing punitive measures at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, such as a bar on the Russian national anthem or on Russian athletes' participation in the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 winter Olympics in South Korea.

    An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017
    Other options under discussion among Olympic officials include making Russian athletes compete under a neutral flag or wear neutral uniforms, or impose a large financial penalty, sources in the IOC told the NYT. 

    However, an IOC representative told the Russian news agency R-Sport that the report consisted of "premature speculation" and no decision had been made. 

    The NYT report and its potential effect on Russia preparations for next year's games have aroused discontent in Russia. Politician Mikhail Degtyarev, chair of the Russian lower house of parliament's (Duma) Committee for Culture, Sport, Tourism and Youth Affairs, told Russia's Sport Express that the report contained "provocations" aimed at demoralizing the Russian team and all sporting functionaries, as well as putting pressure on our country and the IOC."

    Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren who produced a report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which claimed that Russia had orchestrated state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics gestures as he addresses the assembly during the WADA Annual Symposium on March 13, 2017 in Lausanne
    © AFP 2017/ Fabrice COFFRINI
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I Am Not Trying to Prove Russia Wrong' - Richard McLaren
    The Duma's Deputy Speaker Igor Lebedev declared that Russia should refuse to participate in PyeongChang 2018 if any blanket penalties are imposed on the Olympic team.

    "If the IOC decides to impose even the slightest penalty against our team … whether that is exclusion from participation in the opening ceremony, or a ban on the use of our flag, or performance under a neutral flag… If there is any punishment for our team then I think that we should fully ignore these Olympics," Lebedev said.

    The IOC's next meeting takes place December 5, when punitive measures against Russia could be taken. On October 31, the IOC disciplinary commission handed lifetime bans from the Olympics to two Russian skiers, Alexander Legkov and Evgeniy Belov, after finding them guilty of violating anti-doping regulations at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

    Hahn told Sputnik that he agrees that clean athletes should not be punished for the offenses of others, but also advised Russia not to boycott the games.

    "I think people should try not to wind each other up and try to stay reasonable. In part, I understand the annoyance but I would also say, this helps nobody and in the end harms the other athletes,'" Hahn said.

    Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Olympic Winter Games
    "I don't agree with boycotts. There have been Olympic boycotts in the past and in the end they harmed the sport and didn't bring anything politically. I also think it's wrong to threaten a boycott. I would like clean, drug-tested Russian athletes to participate in the Olympics, and they will get tested there again for those who have any reservations or suspicions."

    "I don't want to speculate about who is pursuing what political interests. But, as I say – there is always politics in sport, there are clear political interests. However, from my point of view, they should not be deciding who should compete in the Olympic Games. It should go like this: are there athletes who have tested negative? If so, I think they should be allowed to compete," Hahn said.

    Related:

    World Anti-Doping Agency Considers Banning Russia From Winter Olympics
    North Korean Attack at Winter Olympics 'Unlikely' – Security Specialist
    Initiative to Have DPRK in S Korea For Olympics 'Very Important' - Sociologist
    Results of 4 Russian Skiers From 2014 Olympics Annulled, 2 Medals Lost
    Tags:
    doping scandal, Olympic games, doping, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, 2014 Winter Olympic Games, Russia, Pyeongchang, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok