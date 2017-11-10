Register
21:33 GMT +310 November 2017
Live
    Search
    From L on the stage: Alessandro Del Piero, Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane, Kaka and Lukas Podolski pose with the official match balls for the 2018 World Cup football tournament, named Telstar 18, during the unveiling ceremony in Moscow

    Messi and Zidane in Moscow: World Football Stars Present Official FIFA 2018 Ball

    © AFP 2017/ Mladen ANTONOV
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 138730

    The match ball for next year’s tournament was unveiled during a solemn ceremony in the Russian capital.

    Presentation of the official ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia was held in Moscow on Thursday, November 9. It was attended by Argentina's national team forward Lionel Messi, Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, Brazil's midfielder Kaká, Italy's striker Alessandro Del Piero and Spain's midfielder Xabi Alonso.

    From authenticity to progression. This is #Telstar18. ⚽️ #HereToCreate —- #Football #Soccer #adidasFootball

    Публикация от adidas Football (Soccer) (@adidasfootball) Ноя 9 2017 в 1:24 PST

    The ball, developed by the German company Adidas, was called Telstar 18.

    "I was lucky enough to get to know this ball a bit earlier and I managed to have a try with it," Argentina star Lionel Messi said. "I like all of it: the new design, the colors, everything."

    While in Moscow, some of the football stars squad, including Zidane, Del Piero and Alonso, visited the recently-opened park Zaryadye, where they took a neat picture with Telstar 18 on the "Floating Bridge" against the backdrop of the Kremlin.

    Nice to meet you #Telstar18 ⚽️

    Публикация от zidane (@zidane) Ноя 9 2017 в 10:29 PST

    The World Cup matches will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018 in at 12 stadiums in 11 cities of the country: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don and Saransk.

    Related:

    Five Russian Cities Complete Preparations for 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Soccer Fanatics Rejoice: Design of FAN ID for FIFA World Cup 2018 Unveiled
    Russia Boosts 2018 FIFA World Cup Budget by $600Mln to $11Bln
    Tags:
    football player, ball, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (November 4-10)
    Cartoon
    Disunited Europe?
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok