Results of 4 Russian Skiers From 2014 Olympics Annulled, 2 Medals Lost

The International Olympic Committee continues to sanction Russian athletes over alleged doping use during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Russia has never and will never have a state-run doping system, adding that the rights of Russian atheletes accused of doping use should be defended in civil courts.

There are cases of doping use in Russian sports, as well as in many other countries, Putin stated, saying, "We are addressing them."

The statement came right after International Olympic Committee (IOC) annulled the results of four Russian skiers — Alexei Petukhov, Maksim Vylegzhanin, Evgeniya Shapavolava and Yulia Ivaniva, who performed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, stripping two of them of their medals. In addition, the skiers have been disqualified from future Olympic Games.

Earlier this month, the IOC decided to ban Russia's cross country gold medalist Alexander Legkov and fellow athlete Evgeniy Belov for life from the Olympics over alleged use of doping at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games citing a report by WADA commission led by Richard McClaren.

Doping Scandal

The doping scandal around Russia has emerged in 2015, when World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Russia of multiple anti-doping violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency. Richard McLaren, the head of the WADA commission, previously presented a two-part report on doping violations in Russia, which alleged the existence of a state-supported doping system, a claim strongly denied by President Vladimir Putin and other officials, who, however admit that the country has doping-related issues it is working to resolve.

Following the report, the International Olympic Committee opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes who took part in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

While the IOC is expected to decide on whether Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in the 2018 Olympics in December, Russian investigators have concluded that McLaren report's arguments of an alleged doping tests swap were baseless.

