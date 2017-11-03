Register
    Head coach of Real Jose Mourinho after the end of the return 1/8 UEFA Champions League 2011/12 match between football clubs Real (Spain, Madrid) and CSKA Moscow (Russia). (File)

    Mourinho Claims to Have Settled Tax Fraud Issue With Spain but Probe Goes On

    Jose Mourinho has always denied all allegations of tax evasion, stressing he declared all his revenue. But despite his protestations, the investigation continues.

    "I didn’t answer, I didn’t argue, I paid, I signed the papers with the state that show my conformity and that everything is definitively closed. That’s why I was here for five minutes to tell the judge exactly what I am telling you now," Mourinho told reporters after today's court hearing, stressing he had settled his tax fraud issue with Spain.

    However, the court could not confirm that the case was now closed. Way back in June, Mourinho's representative issued a statement which read that the former Manchester United manager had fully complied with Spanish tax regulations.

    In 2015 Jose Mourinho was accused of tax evasion concerning his undeclared revenue from image rights in 2011 and 2012, however, he has repeatedly denied the allegations.

    The case of the Manchester United manager is not unique. Similar charges were filed against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Javier Mascherano, Fabio Coentrao, Ricardo Carvalho and other famous football figures. Messi, after defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euro, was even given a 21-month prison term, however, he is not expected to serve the sentence.

