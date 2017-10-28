Russia Ban from 2018 Olympics 'Unacceptable' Before IOC Commisions Reach Verdict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Participants of the 6th Olympic Summit in Lausanne have backed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) intention to make the final decision on Russia's participation in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in December only after the commission finishes its work, the IOC said Saturday.
A statement published on the Olympic summit's website also reads that it is unacceptable to demand specific sanctions for Russia before the IOC presents its conclusions concerning alleged doping probe fraud among Russian athletes.
In 2015, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Russia of multiple anti-doping violations and suspended the Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency. Next year, Richard McLaren, the head of the WADA commission, presented a two-part report on doping violations in Russia, which alleged the existence of a state-supported doping system.
Following the publication of the report, WADA urged the IOC to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team, but instead the committee let individual sports federations act on the issue, allowing a number of Russian athletes to participate in the Rio Olympics in 2016. At the same time, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.
According to the IOC, the commission under Denis Oswald said that hearings for Russian athletes who could qualify for PyeongChang 2018 would be finished by the end of November, while the Schmid Commission is expected to report on its findings over the next few weeks.
