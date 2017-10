The Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi and Neymar by winning the 2017 FIFA best men's player award during a ceremony in London.

Ronaldo was given the award after he secured Los Blancos a remarkable double victory at La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season.

His fans took to Twitter to express their delight and congratulate the football star.

