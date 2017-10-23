Russia Provided WADA With Detailed Explanation on Alleged State Doping Program

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has said that Russia provided WADA and the IOC with all necessary and even additional information with regard to the information presented in the McLaren report.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian side has provided the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee with a detailed explanation on the alleged state-sponsored doping program, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told the R-Sport news agency.

"In the road map it has been defined that we can provide a detailed explanation on this issue and that has been done. We have provided WADA and the IOC with all necessary and even additional information, where we explain our view on this situation and our attitude to the information presented in the McLaren report. We have also specified what we are going to do further regarding this situation. Our position is clear and understandable to all our foreign partners," Kolobkov said in an interview published on Monday.

