Register
17:36 GMT +317 October 2017
Live
    Search
    FIFA World Cup European Play-Off Draw - Zurich, Switzerland - October 17, 2017 Former Spanish player Fernando Hierro displays the name 'Italy' during the draw

    Four-Time Winners of the World Cup Italy Have to Beat Sweden to Reach Russia

    © REUTERS/ Arnd Wiegmann
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia hosts FIFA World Cup 2018 (55)
    0 12920

    Italy, who have won the World Cup four times, will have to defeat Sweden in order to make it to next year's tournament in Russia. If they fail to qualify it would be the first time since 1958.

    One of the world's best footballing nations will have to defeat Sweden, who pipped Holland to second place in their group, if they are to make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    They were drawn together in one of four European play-off matches, after a draw at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday, October 17.

    Italy have won the World Cup four times — in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 — and have qualified for every tournament since 1958. Only Brazil have won more World Cups.

    They are now within 180 minutes of missing out on the game's biggest spectacle.

    They must overcome the Swedes, who were runners-up to France in their group, over two legs in November.

    Several other big nations have missed out — China and the United States — but neither are footballing superpowers like Italy.

    The pick of the three other play-off games was tiny Northern Ireland taking on Switzerland.

    Northern Ireland, who have only played in one World Cup before — ironically the one Italy missed, did well at last year's European championships and came second in their group behind Germany.

    "The most important thing is we don't concede an away goal. We'll be prepared for Belfast. We've only lost one game there in four years," said Northern Ireland's manager Michael O'Neill.

    "We knew it was going to be difficult. They've had a good campaign, but we have a big opportunity to get to Russia. We know we'll have to be at our best but we believe we're good enough to do that," he said.

    Their cousins across the border, the Republic of Ireland, will have to beat Denmark to make it to Russia.

    They beat Wales in the final group game to reach the play-offs instead of the Welshmen, while the Danes finished behind Poland in their group.

    "Naturally, we're just pleased to be in the draw. Being unseeded means it was always going to be a difficult tie," said Ireland manager Martin O'Neill.

    "If you ask most coaches, you want the second game at home. But with the rules like extra time, it gives the away team that chance to score in 120 minutes. We have momentum and that's important," he added.

    The final game pits Greece against Croatia.

    In the same weeks in November, there will be play-offs between Honduras and Australia, and Peru and New Zealand for the final spots at the World Cup.

    The chief executive of New Zealand Football, Andy Martin, has urged fans in Wellington to create a hostile reception for the Peruvians.

    He said the Kiwi players expected a noisy and hostile welcome in Lima for the second leg and urged New Zealanders to let the Peruvians know they are "coming into a battle."

    Topic:
    Russia hosts FIFA World Cup 2018 (55)

    Related:

    Fan Forecast: 'Russia Will Organize Really Beautiful World Cup'
    Thumbs Up! Iranians Applaud Russia's Preparations for 2018 World Cup
    Syria's World Cup Endeavor Transcends Football, Indicative of Status Quo
    Stunning Messi Hat-Trick Drives Football Fans Crazy and Argentina to World Cup
    Tags:
    fans, qualification rounds, game, match, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, World Cup 2018, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Russia, Northern Ireland, Ireland, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wispy Garments and Sexy Swimwear at Panama Fashion Week 2017
    Deal Under Threat
    The Problem of Negotiability
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok