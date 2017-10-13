Hockey Great Ovechkin Brings Cancer Survivor Fan to Tears With Touching Message

Alex Luey, a young hockey player and cancer survivor from Canada's Niagara region, was overwhelmed with emotion after getting a personal message from his hero, Russian hockey legend and Washington Capitals' captain Alexander Ovechkin.

The youth hockey player, who plays for the Niagara Falls Flyers, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his right leg a year ago. Luey underwent chemotherapy, and part of his leg was amputated, but with help from doctors and the support of his community, he made it back onto the ice with a new prosthetic. In May, doctors declared him 100% cancer-free.

Hearing about young Alex's story, Washington Capitals' winger Alexander Ovechkin surprised the boy with a touching video message.

On Sunday, Rogers Hometown Hockey host Ron MacLean asked Luey who his favorite NHL player was. "Alex Ovechkin," the boy quickly responded.

The program then went to a shot of Ovi, as he is called by fans, who recorded a special message for the boy: "Hi Alex, it's your buddy Ovi. I hear you're cancer free. You're coming to the game in Toronto in November. Can't wait to meet you. So I'll see you soon."

Overwhelmed with emotion, Luey broke down in tears. The Capitals will face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 26, where the young player is expected to meet his hero.

Ovechkin is known as one of the most prolific hockey players in the world. He's been a mainstay of the NHL's Washington Capitals since 2005, and before that played for Dynamo Moscow. A long-time leader in goal scoring, he's received numerous awards and trophies, hitting 500 NHL career goals during the 2015-2016 season. In 2017 he was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players of all time. During international games, such as the Olympics, he continues to play for Russia.

In addition to his hockey career, Ovechkin is known for his work with fans, collecting money for worthwhile causes and granting fans' requests.

The player's already off to a great start for the 2017-2018 season, scoring 8 goals in 4 games played.