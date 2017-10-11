US Misses First Soccer World Cup Since 1986

The national US soccer team was eliminated on Tuesday from the 2018 World Cup after a shocking 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago.

Meantime, Panama did qualify for its first finals after a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica, while Honduras defeated Mexico 3-2. The United States has been eliminated from the World Cup contention for the first time since 1986.

Despite the US players intense defensive efforts the team of Trinidad and Tobago managed to score both goals in the first half of the game. The American's successful strike made by Christian Pulisic in the second half couldn't help saving the game and the US team was unable to score another one until the end of the match.

You called? HE ANSWERS!@cpulisic_10 pulls one back after the restart to breathe life into the 🔴⚪️&🔵pic.twitter.com/ZFd0EVucJ4 — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) 11 октября 2017 г.

The defeat in Trinidad and Tobago was crucial for the United States in an attempt to get a ticket for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia as they have demonstrated earlier unstable qulifying run.