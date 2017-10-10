Polish Soccer Fan to Sputnik: Gates to Paradise are Open, We're Going to Russia!

Poland defeated Montenegro 4-2 in the qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, thus ensuring their place in the tournament, to be held in Russia next year. Amid the euphoria of the victory, Polish soccer fan Wodzislaw Smorawski told Sputnik about the Polish team's strengths, weaknesses, and what they expect to find in Russia in 2018.

Sunday's win allows Poland to return to the World Cup competition following a long, 12 year drought, resulting in a swelling of excitement and euphoria across the country.

Speaking to Sputnik Polska, soccer fanatic Wodzislaw Smorawski said that while Poland probably won't get a medal at next year's event, making it into the quarterfinals is a realistic scenario, and would be a major achievement for the national team.

Coming out victorious over Montenegro Sunday was no mean feat, Smorawski said, given the long-standing Balkan tradition of creating excellent players and teams. "They play soccer to the very end. They proved this Sunday; when the Polish team relaxed a bit, they tied up the score 2:2. Fortunately, we were able to show our own strength of spirit."

In fact, the veteran fan stressed, a team's strength of spirit is crucial. "After all, the national team is a special kind of organism. It's not a team that plays together daily. These aren't players who spend entire days with one another, as they would in a club. The national team is players who meet only a few times a year, and train in different ways. Hence the atmosphere in the team itself is of enormous importance."

Smorawski emphasized that Poland had a very strong showing at the qualifiers. "Out of 10 matches in the qualifying stage, the Poles won 8. One – the game with Kazakhstan, was a draw, and one, with Denmark, was a defeat of 4:0."

The fan is confident that Poland's team is perhaps among the top ten in the world, and that the term 'dark horse' is appropriate for it ahead of the upcoming tournament, just as it was during last year's European Championships.

Asked what the Polish fans should expect to find in Russia next year, Smorawski stressed that "Russians are very friendly and, like all Slavic peoples, kind and hospitable. Therefore, the fans will definitely be warmly received. Of course, they may come face to face with some aggression from some Russian fans, who along with the English are known for this in Europe…But in general, I think everything will be fine. I know that most of the stadiums for the event are already prepared. Many are undergoing their final cosmetic work. A great deal of money has been invested. Judging by the Olympic Games held in Sochi, President Putin spares no expense in this area. The stadiums that have been built or that are being built look great."

Asked if some conflicts should be expected between Polish and Russian fans from the Polish side as well, Smorawski admitted that this is possible, "given that our history with Russians is, let's say, a specific one. Therefore, I concede that in addition to the fans, a group of real bullies will be going, for whom the main thing will be to wave their fists around and get into fights…But these are on the fringe, not the majority, who will go to root for their team and support it. Today I read an amusing tweet, saying: 'The gate to paradise has been opened. We're heading to Russia.' It probably never occurred to us [Poles] that there could be a paradise awaiting us in Russia, but it turns out that in some ways this is indeed true," the fan concluded.