Register
02:42 GMT +311 October 2017
Live
    Search
    The official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia at the presentation of a program to train volunteers for the 2017 Confederations Cup Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, at Moscow's Russian State University of Social Sciences.

    Polish Soccer Fan to Sputnik: Gates to Paradise are Open, We're Going to Russia!

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    123930

    Poland defeated Montenegro 4-2 in the qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, thus ensuring their place in the tournament, to be held in Russia next year. Amid the euphoria of the victory, Polish soccer fan Wodzislaw Smorawski told Sputnik about the Polish team's strengths, weaknesses, and what they expect to find in Russia in 2018.

    Sunday's win allows Poland to return to the World Cup competition following a long, 12 year drought, resulting in a swelling of excitement and euphoria across the country. 

    Speaking to Sputnik Polska, soccer fanatic Wodzislaw Smorawski said that while Poland probably won't get a medal at next year's event, making it into the quarterfinals is a realistic scenario, and would be a major achievement for the national team. 

    Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano
    England and Germany Make It to World Cup in Russia, but Argentina Are Struggling
    Coming out victorious over Montenegro Sunday was no mean feat, Smorawski said, given the long-standing Balkan tradition of creating excellent players and teams. "They play soccer to the very end. They proved this Sunday; when the Polish team relaxed a bit, they tied up the score 2:2. Fortunately, we were able to show our own strength of spirit."

    In fact, the veteran fan stressed, a team's strength of spirit is crucial. "After all, the national team is a special kind of organism. It's not a team that plays together daily. These aren't players who spend entire days with one another, as they would in a club. The national team is players who meet only a few times a year, and train in different ways. Hence the atmosphere in the team itself is of enormous importance."

    Smorawski emphasized that Poland had a very strong showing at the qualifiers. "Out of 10 matches in the qualifying stage, the Poles won 8. One – the game with Kazakhstan, was a draw, and one, with Denmark, was a defeat of 4:0."

    A foreign currency dealer in Ampang
    © AFP 2017/ MOHD RASFAN
    German Soccer Federation Hit With Hefty FIFA Fine Over Fans' Nazi Chants
    The fan is confident that Poland's team is perhaps among the top ten in the world, and that the term 'dark horse' is appropriate for it ahead of the upcoming tournament, just as it was during last year's European Championships.

    Asked what the Polish fans should expect to find in Russia next year, Smorawski stressed that "Russians are very friendly and, like all Slavic peoples, kind and hospitable. Therefore, the fans will definitely be warmly received. Of course, they may come face to face with some aggression from some Russian fans, who along with the English are known for this in Europe…But in general, I think everything will be fine. I know that most of the stadiums for the event are already prepared. Many are undergoing their final cosmetic work. A great deal of money has been invested. Judging by the Olympic Games held in Sochi, President Putin spares no expense in this area. The stadiums that have been built or that are being built look great."

    Asked if some conflicts should be expected between Polish and Russian fans from the Polish side as well, Smorawski admitted that this is possible, "given that our history with Russians is, let's say, a specific one. Therefore, I concede that in addition to the fans, a group of real bullies will be going, for whom the main thing will be to wave their fists around and get into fights…But these are on the fringe, not the majority, who will go to root for their team and support it. Today I read an amusing tweet, saying: 'The gate to paradise has been opened. We're heading to Russia.' It probably never occurred to us [Poles] that there could be a paradise awaiting us in Russia, but it turns out that in some ways this is indeed true," the fan concluded.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nikon's Small World: Best Microscope Photos of 2017
    Nikon's Small World: Best Microscope Photos of 2017
    Testing Tillerson
    Testing Tillerson
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok