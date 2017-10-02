Register
01:53 GMT +302 October 2017
    In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. What began more than a year ago with a lone NFL quarterback protesting police brutality against minorities by kneeling silently during the national anthem before games has grown into a roar with hundreds of players sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms, their reasons for demonstrating as varied as their methods.

    If You Can’t Beat ‘em, Ignore ‘em: Fox to Show Ads During NFL Anthem Protests

    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    121333

    Fox, the broadcaster contracted to show professional American football games on television, will make money playing advertizing during the national anthem, instead of showing ongoing and widespread protest actions.

    As increasing numbers of professional sports players — as well as team staff, owners and league bosses — draw attention to endemic racism in the US by dropping to one knee during the traditional performance of the country's national anthem, the Fox broadcast network has announced that it will respond by showing viewers revenue-generating ads while the patriotic music plays in the stadium.

    from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Since Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are now rethinking offers to sing the national anthem.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez,
    American Football Cries Foul on Trump over ‘Son-of-a-Bitch’ Comment

    Contracted by the National Football League (NFL) to air football games in the US, Fox NFL — a division of the Fox Broadcasting Company (Fox) — will no longer show players, fans, and staff dropping to one knee during the national anthem as a means of increasing awareness of deep-seated ongoing racism in the United States.

    In a statement to Sports Illustrated magazine, a Fox NFL spokesperson said that "regionalized coverage of NFL games airing on Fox this Sunday will not show the National Anthem live," cited by the New York Post.

    But that did not mean that the network would not continue to be on the lookout for any newsworthy item related to the growing anti-racism protest movement in the country.

    "Our cameras are always rolling," the Fox NFL spokesperson added, "and we will document the response of players and coaches on the field."

    protest, football, institutional racism, United States
