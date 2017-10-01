Goal!: Barca Plays in Empty Stadium as Violence Against Voting Catalans Rages

As the Catalonian independence referendum saw Madrid security forces fire rubber bullets and violently attack peacefully assembled voters, a soccer game between Futbol Club Barcelona and Las Palmas went on in an empty Camp Nou, after the stadium was shut to spectators following security concerns.

The last-minute decision to close the stadium to the public followed criticism of La Liga by the Barcelona club for the sports league's refusal to postpone the game, while also refuting violence by Spanish police.

— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) October 1, 2017

"FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression," according to the Barcelona soccer club statement, cited by Deadspin.com.

The Barcelona team made its feelings known, as players wore Catalan flag shirts prior to today's game.

Barcelona handily defeated Las Palmas, 3-0.