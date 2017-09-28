Supporters of CSKA Moscow have presented fans of the British football club with raincoats, thus joining a Gentlefan hospitality movement recently established in Russia.

A group of Russian CSKA football fans arranged a hospitality event for supporters of the Manchester United club, ahead of the Champions League match between the two teams in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Russian football club suffered a crushing defeat at the hands (feet) of the Brits in this second round match, with MU beating CSKA 4-1.

Jose Mourinho's men played in Russia for the second time this year; in spring 2017 the British players came to Rostov-on-Don as part of the Europa League.

That spring match saw the unveiling of the public campaign #Gentlefan, with Russian fans presenting warm blankets to the English guests.

This week, a group of Spartak fans, whose team snatched a 1-1 draw in the Champions League match in Moscow, have arranged another hospitality event for supporters of the British club.

Ahead of Tuesday's match, Spartak Football Academy students presented Liverpool fans with commemorative red T-shirts decorated with a timeline of the two clubs' matches.