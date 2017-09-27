Gentlefan: Liverpool Supporters Get Warm Welcome in Moscow

A group of Spartak fans, whose team snatched a 1-1 draw in the Championship League match in Moscow, has arranged a hospitality event for supporters of the British club.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday, Spartak Football Academy students presented Liverpool fans with commemorative red T-shirts decorated with a timeline of the two clubs' matches.

The organizers of the match, for their part, tried to do their best to maintain the atmosphere of hospitality at the stadium.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Fans get commemorative T-shirts ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage match Spartak Russia vs. Liverpool England

More than 1,000 Liverpool fans came to Moscow to support their favorite team. They were transported to the stadium in special minibuses.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Fans are seen during the Gentlefan campaign ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage match Spartak Russia vs. Liverpool England

The distribution of the T-shirts came as part of the Gentlefan initiative, which goes back to February 2017.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Fans are posing in commemorative T-shirts ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage match Spartak Russia vs. Liverpool England

At the time, fans in the Russian city of Rostov gave several hundred visiting Manchester United fans warm blankets before a Europa League game, so they could feel comfortable at the stadium while they watched.