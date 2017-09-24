Register
02:36 GMT +324 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Since Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are now rethinking offers to sing the national anthem.

    American Football Cries Foul on Trump over ‘Son-of-a-Bitch’ Comment

    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez,
    Sport
    Get short URL
    219150

    After calling a prominent football star a “son-of-a-bitch” and suggesting that fans walk out of games if players display actions of peaceful protest, stars of the sport, as well as members of the brass that run and regulate the game, have universally condemned US President Donald Trump.

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Gotta Go: Trump White House Staffers Preparing to Bolt
    During a stump speech in Alabama on Friday intended to drum up votes for a Republican politician who supported Trump's globally unpopular withdrawal from the 2016 Paris Climate Accords, the US president wandered off-subject, remarking instead how football players who refuse to stand at attention during the performance of the US national anthem — dropping to one knee instead — should be fired, and fans should walk out of the stadium.

    "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," Trump suggested, in a thinly-veiled reference to free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, declaring that spectators — after plunking down ticket prices, parking fees and doling out many dollars for expensive branded merchandise — should simply "leave the stadium," in response to the peaceful protest actions of a handful of professional football players, according to The Hill.

    The reaction to Trump's wandering commentary was quick, unified, and pointed, as players past and present, bosses and other officials uniformly decried the president's remarks using words like "divisive," unacceptable" and a "disgrace," cited by the Huffington Post.

    The union that represents National Football League (NFL) players was unequivocal in expressing support for the rights of players to protest peacefully, as the group's chief tweeted that the organization "will never back down" on that right.

    Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, tweeted that "divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect" for the game, the organization and the players.

    Many noted that Trump appeared to display much less anger toward violent racists than toward Americans exercising their right to free speech.

    Related:

    Kim, Trump 'Kindergarten' Name Calling Brings Rest of World Together
    North Korea: Nobody Except Trump Himself Is on a 'Suicide Mission'
    Trump's Speech at UN General Assembly 'Very Unfortunate' - Venezuela's UN Envoy
    Tags:
    race relations, protest, football, National Football League, Colin Kaepernick, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok