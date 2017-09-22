Register
    Real Madrid and Portugal's forward and winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 Award Cristiano Ronaldo (R) poses with FIFA president Gianni Infantino following The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zuric

    Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo Nominated for Best FIFA Men’s Player 2017

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar will contest for the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2017 award on October 23 in London.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — FIFA has nominated Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, as well as Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Neymar, who is currently the player of Paris Saint-Germain for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2017, the international football association said in a statement Friday.

    "The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo is once more in the final three, with long-time rival for FIFA’s top individual award Lionel Messi also in the top trio, alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar," the statement said.

    President Putin meets with FIFA president Giovanni Infantino
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2018 on Schedule, Finances Provided - Putin

    The statement added that Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus, Italy) and Antonio Conte (Chelsea, the United Kingdom) were included in the list of The Best FIFA Men’s Coach candidates.

    According to FIFA, Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany) were nominated for The Best FIFA Goalkeeper.

    The award ceremony will take place on October 23 in London.

