Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo Nominated for Best FIFA Men’s Player 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — FIFA has nominated Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, as well as Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Neymar, who is currently the player of Paris Saint-Germain for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2017, the international football association said in a statement Friday.

"The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo is once more in the final three, with long-time rival for FIFA’s top individual award Lionel Messi also in the top trio, alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar," the statement said.

The statement added that Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus, Italy) and Antonio Conte (Chelsea, the United Kingdom) were included in the list of The Best FIFA Men’s Coach candidates.

According to FIFA, Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany) were nominated for The Best FIFA Goalkeeper.

The award ceremony will take place on October 23 in London.