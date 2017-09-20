'He's So Bad': Internet Users Shocked by Benzema's New Deal With Real Madrid

Social media exploded with "facepalm"-like reactions after striker Karim Benzema reportedly extended his contract with Spain's Real Madrid football club until 2021.

The 29-year-old French international will earn a fantastic 7.5 million euros a year while his release clause amounts to 1 billion euro.

Karim Benzema signs a new contract- release clause supposedly 890 million pounds pic.twitter.com/lvtvwwBDJ2 — Toto Football (@totofootball_) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Many social media users consider the amount too high, especially due to the fact that Benzema had been taken off major games due to various scandals.

Karim Benzema's release clause £890million

WTF

Who is even interested in buying him apart from Wenger 😹😹😹 — Eugen Yao Adzadi🇬🇭 (@keklE_) 20 сентября 2017 г.

WTF he's so bad😤😤😤 — Cristian0024 (@Cristian_910) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Shame he's going to be a bench player within the next two years — The King (@TheBetKing4) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Who in their right mind would pay a tenth of that for him — bdl (@brianlawless4) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Benzema joined Galacticos in 2009. The new deal prolonged his stay at the club until June 30, 2021.