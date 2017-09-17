Int'l Organizations Should Ban Political Scheming in Sports - Parliament Speaker

The Russian Federation Council Speaker stated that engaging in political games connected with sports is unacceptable and international organizations should ban such activities.

A group of 17 leading members of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) have recently called for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to be excluded from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang over alleged state-sponsored doping.

"These political games around sport, around the Olympic Games, they are unacceptable and the international community, international sports organizations, the United Nations should forbid such political dances," Matvienko told reporters.

The Federation Council speaker stressed that mixing up politics and sport was "the biggest mistake."