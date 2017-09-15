WADA Chief Criticizes iNADO for Ignoring Russia's Anti-Doping Efforts

During a current IOC session in Lima, the WADA president criticized the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations for ignoring the efforts done by Russia to improve its anti-doping system.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Craig Reedie, on Friday criticized the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) for ignoring all the efforts done by Russia to improve its anti-doping system.

© REUTERS/ Christinne Muschi/File Photo WADA Reveals One Key Factor Behind Clearing of 95 Russian Athletes

A group of 17 leading iNADO members has recently called for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to be excluded from 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang over alleged state-sponsored doping.

Speaking at a current IOC session in the Peruvian capital, Lima, Reedie said that iNADO's position "omits entirely" the work which has been done in Russia in a wake of the doping scandal.

"I want to make it quite clear that it is not the policy of the WADA and that it is not helpful at all," he said.

"I will be taking this matter up with my Executive Committee during our next meeting in Paris [on September 24]," he added.

Reedie also stressed that "there has been much progress with the roadmap for RUSADA [the Russian anti-doping agency] to move towards them becoming compliant."