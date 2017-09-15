WADA Chief Criticizes iNADO for Ignoring Russia's Anti-Doping Efforts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Craig Reedie, on Friday criticized the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) for ignoring all the efforts done by Russia to improve its anti-doping system.
Speaking at a current IOC session in the Peruvian capital, Lima, Reedie said that iNADO's position "omits entirely" the work which has been done in Russia in a wake of the doping scandal.
"I want to make it quite clear that it is not the policy of the WADA and that it is not helpful at all," he said.
"I will be taking this matter up with my Executive Committee during our next meeting in Paris [on September 24]," he added.
Reedie also stressed that "there has been much progress with the roadmap for RUSADA [the Russian anti-doping agency] to move towards them becoming compliant."
All comments
Show new comments (0)